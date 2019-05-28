Jordan Henderson reveals why he didn’t ask Lionel Messi for his shirt

Liverpool overcame a 3-0 deficit to hand Barcelona a 4-0 defeat in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final.
The Reds produced one of the greatest comebacks in the competition at Anfield to set up an all-English final with Tottenham Hotspur, and it will go do in history as a massive game.
Skipper Jordan Henderson has revealed that he was amazed by the incredible performance of Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, but has insisted that he didn’t think about swapping jerseys with the Argentine.
“Did I think about asking for his shirt? No. I’ve never done it,” the Liverpool midfielder told Sportsmail.
“Roy Keane told me when I was at Sunderland that if you ask for someone’s shirt, it looks like you are in awe of them.
“As it turned out, I came home with Luis Suarez’s shirt. Luis is a good lad and he gave me it as a gesture as we had played together for Liverpool. I don’t know what he’s done with mine!”
Henderson started the 3-0 loss to Barca on the bench before replacing the injured Naby Keita 24 minutes into the game, but he couldn’t prevent the Catalans from scoring thrice.
However, the 28-year-old put in an impressive shift during the 4-0 victory at Anfield, playing through the injury barrier after going down with a knock in the first-half.