Jordan Henderson and Robertson react as Ben Davies joins Sheffield United on loan

Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies has joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan for the 2021-22 campaign.

The 26-year-old joined the Reds from Preston North End for £1.5 million during the last winter transfer window, but he only got to play during the summer pre-season having been injured for the majority of the campaign, featuring twice.

Davies will now look to help the Blades seal an immediate return to the Premier League after their relegation at the end of last term, and he is looking forward to competitive action again.

The centre-back has posted about his move on Instagram, and Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson have reacted.









Sportslens View

Davies knows the Championship well having made over 120 league appearances for North End in the division, and Sheffield Utd are getting a decent defender to help boost their promotion ambitions.

He joined Liverpool as manager Jurgen Klopp sough defensive reinforcements after losing the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to season-ending injuries last year.

However, Davies became somewhat surplus to requirements after they returned to full fitness.

Liverpool have brought in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million, while Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, who shone while the other defenders were injured,tare still very much around.

Davies could not get the opportunity to show Klopp what he is capable of doing due to his injuries, and will now be hoping to do that with the Blades.

It remains to be seen whether he has a future at Anfield, but he can give himself a chance of becoming a Premier League footballer if he gets to seal promotion with his new team.

