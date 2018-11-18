Jones linked with Aston Villa and Rangers ‘can talk to clubs in January’

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa and Rangers are two of many sides interested in Jordan Jones. The winger has been an ever-present for Kilmarnock this season and ‘can talk to clubs in January’ about a mid-season move away from Rugby Park due to his contract expiring next summer.
Villa and Rangers have competition from Swansea City who are reportedly scouting Jones, but his expiring contract might give a disadvantage to Rangers. Foreign clubs can agree a pre-contract deal with a player who will be a free agent in six months, meaning Steven Gerrard’s side aren’t eligible due to them being a domestic club to Killies.
Villa and Swansea, however, will be free to approach Jones. The 24-year-old, who has made three appearances for the Northern Ireland national team, came to Kilmarnock from Middlesbrough in 2016 after struggling for playing time with the North-East outfit. He’s gone on to make 100 appearances in all competitions and has made 16 across the board this campaign.
Jones is a regular in the Premiership and has made three assists so far. Rangers had a previous bid rejected for his services in January and may return with another offer to convince the winger to make the switch to Ibrox.
