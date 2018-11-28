Jon Flanagan raves about Rangers teammate Glenn Middleton

Rangers defender Jon Flanagan has heaped praise on teammate Glen Middleton.
The full back believes that Middleton has taken his first team chances well and he is impressing at the big stage.
The 18-year-old winger joined Rangers earlier this year and he has managed to establish himself as an important first team player.
Flanagan revealed that the players are well aware of Middleton’s abilities after watching him in the training sessions.
He said: “We see him day in day out on the training pitch and we know what he is capable of. So it’s about him going and expressing himself on the big stage in front of 50-60,000 people at Ibrox. And I think he is doing a really good job with that so far.”
The youngster will be delighted to hear these comments from his teammates and he will be looking to build on his impressive start to the season.
If he continues to improve, he might be able to hold down a regular starting berth for Steven Gerrard’s side.
Rangers could definitely a quality winger in their side and Middleton’s progress will be hugely beneficial to the Ibrox outfit.
The former Norwich City man has got 2 goals and 2 assists in 7 Scottish League games so far this season. He has managed to impress in the Europa League as well.