Johnny Russell raves about Celtic star Ryan Christie

Scotland forward Johnny Russell has showered heaps of praise on Celtic attacker Ryan Christie.
The 14-times capped Scotland international has spoken highly about Christie to Open Goal star Si Ferry on this week’s Keeping The Ball On The Ground podcast.
The Sporting Kansas City player has revealed that Christie is consistently the most impressive player in Scotland training.
Ferry asked Russell – “Who’s the one player every day in training you think wow? Who impresses you the most?”. The 29-year-old replied:
“Probably Christie, he’s always on it to be fair.
“Don’t get me wrong there are brilliant players throughout. But it’s the wee things…it’s everything we do – we short, sharp things…boxes.
“It’s his game so he always stands out. The transformation he’s had in the last two years has been ridiculous. He’s been brilliant.”
Key player for Celtic
The 24-year-old has established himself as a key player for Celtic and his transformation has been simply remarkable.
He went from being the second or third choice under Brendan Rodgers to become the driving force in Celtic’s midfield. Undoubtedly, he is now one of the club’s valuable assets.
Christie has scored eight goals in the Scottish Premiership this season already. However, he brings a lot more to the side with his bundles of energy and creativity.