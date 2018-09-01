John Terry urged Tammy Abraham to join Aston Villa

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham joined Aston Villa on loan yesterday.
The young forward needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and he will get that opportunity at Villa.
Abraham has revealed that former Chelsea and Aston Villa defender John Terry played a big role in his move to Villa Park.
The former Chelsea captain explained to the player that Aston Villa are a great club with a good manager and that he would enjoy his time at the Championship club.
Abraham said: “He (Terry) was one of the first people to call me and said it was a great club and he enjoyed every minute here. He said I would like it, like the manager, like the players and I believed him so I’m here.”
Steve Bruce will be delighted to have signed the highly talented striker on loan. Villa were in need of more firepower and Abraham has already proven himself in the Championship with Bristol City.
Abraham scored 26 goals for Bristol during the 2016/17 season. Last year, he was on loan at Swansea and he managed to bag 8 goals.
If he can make a similar impact at Villa, Bruce’s promotion hopes will receive a major boost.
The Chelsea player also revealed that Jack Grealish was in constant contact with him prior to the move.