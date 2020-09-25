John Terry sends message to Mbwana Samatta after Aston Villa exit

John Terry has responded to Mbwana Samatta on Instagram after the striker posted a message to Aston Villa following his departure.

The Villa assistant manager and Chelsea legend has wished Samatta the best of luck on his move to Fenerbahce.





As reported by BBC Sport, the striker has joined Turkish giants on a season-long loan deal, and the Tanzania international will sign a four-year contract at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Express & Star has reported that Fenerbahce will be obliged to make the deal permanent next summer for an initial transfer fee of £5.5 million.

Terry responded: “@samagoal77 good luck mate”.

Aston Villa spell

Samatta joined Villa from Belgian club Genk in January 2020 for a fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £8.5 million.