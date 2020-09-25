John Terry sends message to Mbwana Samatta after Aston Villa exit

By
David Jones
-

John Terry has responded to Mbwana Samatta on Instagram after the striker posted a message to Aston Villa following his departure.

The Villa assistant manager and Chelsea legend has wished Samatta the best of luck on his move to Fenerbahce.


As reported by BBC Sport, the striker has joined Turkish giants on a season-long loan deal, and the Tanzania international will sign a four-year contract at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Express & Star has reported that Fenerbahce will be obliged to make the deal permanent next summer for an initial transfer fee of £5.5 million.

Terry responded: “@samagoal77 good luck mate”.

Aston Villa spell

Samatta joined Villa from Belgian club Genk in January 2020 for a fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £8.5 million.

The 27-year-old made 11 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Dean Smith’s side during the second half of last season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.
With Ollie Watkins having joined Villa from Brentford this summer and Wesley already at the club (although he is injured at the moment), it was going to be very hard for Samatta to get regular playing time at the Villans this season.