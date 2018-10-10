John Terry could take over at Aston Villa

Former Aston Villa defender John Terry could take over as the club’s new manager.
Steve Bruce was sacked earlier this month after a poor start to the season.
According to Daily Mirror, Thierry Henry was offered the job but the Frenchman is keen on replacing Jardim at Monaco instead.
The likes of Rui Faria and Brendan Rodgers were linked with the post as well but it seems that Terry is a frontrunner right now.
The report claims that Aston Villa players want Terry to take over. They played with the former England international last season and they were impressed.
It will be interesting to see if the former Chelsea player agrees to take over now. Aston Villa are in need of a change and John Terry’s leadership qualities could prove to be vital off pitch.
The 37-year-old is lacking in experience but his knowledge of football and his quality as a footballer is beyond doubt.
The likes of Lampard and Gerrard seem to be doing well despite their lack of experience and the Villa fans will be expecting the same from Terry.
Aston Villa will be looking to challenge for promotion this season and Terry might need to make an instant impact if he takes over.