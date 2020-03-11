Blog Columns Site News John Terry could replace Dean Smith, Aston Villa fans react

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith could be out of a job soon.

The Premier League side are currently 19th in the table and they need to freshen things up in order to beat the drop this season.

As per reports we covered earlier, John Terry has been identified as a replacement.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days. Terry has no experience as a manager and bringing him in to replace Smith could prove to be a mistake.

Aston Villa will have to win most of their remaining games to stay in the Premier League and it will be a massive challenge for John Terry.

The former Chelsea player needs more experience in order to take over in a situation like this. Aston Villa should look to bring in someone more proven like Sam Allardyce.

The former England boss could help them beat the drop this season. He has done well with struggling teams in the past and he has the experience to turn it around at Villa now.

Some of the Aston Villa fans do not seem keen on the idea either.

They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on John Terry’s potential appointment and here are the tweets.

