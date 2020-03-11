John Terry could replace Dean Smith, Aston Villa fans react

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith could be out of a job soon.
The Premier League side are currently 19th in the table and they need to freshen things up in order to beat the drop this season.
As per reports we covered earlier, John Terry has been identified as a replacement.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days. Terry has no experience as a manager and bringing him in to replace Smith could prove to be a mistake.
Aston Villa will have to win most of their remaining games to stay in the Premier League and it will be a massive challenge for John Terry.
The former Chelsea player needs more experience in order to take over in a situation like this. Aston Villa should look to bring in someone more proven like Sam Allardyce.
The former England boss could help them beat the drop this season. He has done well with struggling teams in the past and he has the experience to turn it around at Villa now.
Some of the Aston Villa fans do not seem keen on the idea either.
They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on John Terry’s potential appointment and here are the tweets.
Giving the job to Terry not the answer, but it will be good to see Smith finally get what he deserves
— Midlander (@Midlander14) March 11, 2020
Sacking someone with limited premier league management experience for someone who has absolutely none. Seems smart.
— Michael Norbury (@michael_norbury) March 11, 2020
I don’t mind Smith going but there is absolutely no way do I want to see Terry take over. That could be a disaster.
— Captain Jack. (@CJ7891234) March 11, 2020
No offence surely John Terry is part of the problem
— martin sydenham🦁 (@chalf1) March 11, 2020
am i against sacking smith? not really. am i against giving terry the job? YES ABSOLUTELY DO NOT DO THAT
— oliver (@_oliveravfc) March 11, 2020
If we sack Smith…sack Terry too, equally to blame
— Sen Ananda (@astonlad1982) March 11, 2020
We’re actually finished
— Cam (@camsmith76) March 11, 2020