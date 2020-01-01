John Terry could help Aston Villa sign midfielder

Aston Villa have been linked with the Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater in the recent weeks.
We covered a report yesterday that Villa are keen on the playmaker and they could make a move for him once his loan deal with Burnley expires on the 6th of January.
Now Birmingham Live have explained how John Terry could help the Villans seal the 29-year-old’s signing.
The article states that Terry is a Chelsea legend and he has great contacts at Stamford Bridge. Furthermore, he is friends with the Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. His involvement could tip the scales in Villa’s favour.
It will be interesting to see where Drinkwater ends up this month.
He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and that is not possible at Chelsea. The Burnley loan hasn’t worked out as he would have expected either.
A move to Aston Villa could be ideal for him. With John McGinn injured, Villa will need a central midfielder for the next few weeks and Drinkwater can have a consistent run in the side.
It will help him regain his sharpness and Aston Villa will have a quality replacement for McGinn as well.
The deal makes sense for all parties involved and it will be interesting to see if Terry can help Villa get the deal over the line.
Drinkwater will add composure to the Aston Villa midfield. He is adept at setting the tempo for his side and Villa could use someone like that in their midfield.