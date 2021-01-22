John Terry comments on Chelsea’s impressive record as Liverpool’s unbeaten home run ends

Burnley handed English Premier League defending champions Liverpool a huge shock at Anfield last night, ending their 68-game unbeaten home run after Ashley Barnes’ 83rd-minute penalty secured a 1-0 win for the visitors.

It was the Reds’ first league defeat at home since April 2017, and it saw them remain in fourth place in the table, six points behind leaders Manchester United.





Liverpool have been far from impressive since the beginning of the year and are without a win and a goal in the EPL following two draws and two losses.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have won just four league games out of their last 12 fixtures, and their chances of retaining the title have taken a huge hit.

Chelsea hold the record for most top-flight home games without a defeat after going on an impressive run of 86 matches between 2004 and 2008, and Blues legend John Terry was quick to remind Liverpool of the feat following last night’s result.

The Aston Villa assistant manager took to Instagram to react thus to Burnley’s hard-fought victory at Anfield:

Securing 55 league wins and 13 draws at Anfield is no doubt an impressive feat, but it cannot be compared to Chelsea’s incredible record which happened under four different managers and saw them secure back-to-back Premier League titles in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

That run was ended in October 2008 by Liverpool, but no one would have expected Burnley to end the Reds’ own.

It was fun while it lasted though, and the Mancunian clubs make up the other records in the top-five all-time list.

Manchester City went 37 games unbeaten at the Etihad Stadium between December 2010 and December 2012, while Manchester United went 35 and 36 league games unbeaten between December 1994 and November 1996, and between December 1998 and December 2000 respectively.