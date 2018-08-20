John McGinn vows to improve – should excite Aston Villa fans

John McGinn has made a strong start to his career at Aston Villa. The Scotland midfielder joined in the summer transfer window from Hibernian, and took no time in settling in at the Championship club.
The 23-year-old has started in two Championship games, and played the full 90 minutes for the Claret and Blues. He has added depth and quality to the side, and has quickly established himself as an important player for Villa.
The Scot has provided two assists already, but it is his energy in the middle of the park that has caught the attention of the Villa supporters.
Despite making a strong start to his career at Villa Park, McGinn believes he is looking to improve his game, and that his best for the club is yet to come.
“I feel as if I started OK but everyone at the club has not seen the best of me yet,” he said, as quoted by Express and Star. “I still feel there has been a roughness to my play the last couple of games and there is a lot better to come.
“I’m pleased with things so far but I want to help the team and make my own game better. It will come. This is a different style of football for me, a different league, a different challenge.
“I feel like I am stepping up a level so there is still a bit of getting used to that and the players I am playing with. It is coming. I can feel it. Hopefully people will see the best of me soon.”
McGinn has been outstanding in the last two matches already, and that he is still looking make improvements on his game will come as an exciting piece of news for the Aston Villa fans.
He was arguably one of the best central midfielders in the Scottish Premiership, and if he keeps on performing at a high level, he will become one of the best in the Championship in no time.
Villa drew their last match 1-1 against Ipswich Town and will face Brentford in the Championship on Wednesday evening.