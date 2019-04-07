Blog Competitions English Championship John McGinn reacts to Aston Villa win vs Sheffield Wednesday on Twitter

John McGinn reacts to Aston Villa win vs Sheffield Wednesday on Twitter

7 April, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, Sheffield Wednesday


Aston Villa maintained their impressive run of form as they won 3-1 against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday in the Championship.

Dean Smith’s side scored two goals in the stoppage time to win their sixth Championship game on the trot.

After the match, Villa midfielder John McGinn took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Villa fans:

Wednesday striker Gary Hooper opened the scoring at Hillsborough inside ten minutes. McGinn, 24, scored in the 22nd minute to restore parity.

The game had looked destined for a draw after Steven Fletcher missed a second-half penalty for the hosts.

However, deep into the stoppage time, Albert Adomah and Tammy Abraham scored for the Villans to earn all three points.

With this victory, Villa moved to fifth in the Championship ahead of Bristol City by one point, although they have played a game more.

Villa managed 49% of possession during the game, and kept five shots on target, according to BBC Sports.

Alan Shearer reacts to Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium

About The Author

johnblake