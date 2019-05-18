John McGinn raves about Aston Villa teammate Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has revealed that signing Tyrone Mings on a permanent deal would be very good for the club.
The on-loan centre back has been in great form for Dean Smith’s side since joining them in January and he could make a big difference next season as well.
McGinn has been quoted by Express and Star. He said: “Tyrone has been different class since he joined in January. It took us ages to get him! He is a colossus at the back. I just don’t know how he does not get a game for Bournemouth. If we can keep hold of Ty in the Premier League, if we get there, it would be brilliant for the club.”
It will be interesting to see if Villa can secure promotion to the Premier League. It would certainly help them financially if they manage to get over the line.
They will face Derby in the playoff finals later this month.
Mings is adored by the fans at Villa Park and the fans will want him to stay beyond this summer as well.
A move to Villa might just be perfect for the player as well. He is unlikely to be a starter at Bournemouth next season and sitting on the bench doesn’t make a lot of sense.
The 26-year-old will hope to play regular Premier League football with Aston Villa next season. He will look to guide them past Derby in the upcoming game now.