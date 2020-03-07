Blog Columns Site News John McGinn pictured in Aston Villa training, fans react

John McGinn pictured in Aston Villa training, fans react

7 March, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has returned to training.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been on the sidelines since December and yesterday he took to Twitter to reveal that he is training with the players now.

Aston Villa’s official Twitter account confirmed the same as well.

It will be interesting to see if he plays a part in this week’s game. McGinn will have to be eased back into the side.

He has been out of action for a while and Dean Smith will have to manage his game time carefully. Aston Villa cannot afford to lose him once again this season.

The Premier League side are fighting for their survival and they will need their top players in good form.

McGinn is one of the best players at the club and his return will improve Villa a lot.

If he manages to hit the ground running, Aston Villa could pull clear of the relegation zone.

It will be interesting to see how he performs in the next few games. He will need some time to regain his sharpness.

McGinn was very good during the first few months of the season before his injury.

Here is how the Aston Villa fans have reacted to his return.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com