John McGinn opens up on Celtic interest before moving to Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has said that he had had his mind set on joining the Villans despite strong interest from Celtic.
The 23-year-old, who is a boyhood supporter of Celtic, was heavily linked with a move to the Bhoys in the summer transfer window.
Celtic have had bids rejected for the Scottish midfielder but he ended up moving to the Villa Park instead.
He has now lifted the lid of Celtic’s interest and said they were never really close to signing him, although he had an emotional attachment to the club.
He said to the Scottish Sun: “It was very stressful on the day. Are you making the right call?
“At that time, Celtic, a team I have supported all my life, came in and were tugging on the heartstrings but it didn’t really get to that stage.
“I had made my mind up to sign for Villa and thankfully I have made the right decision.”
McGinn is a quality player and undoubtedly would have bolstered Celtic’s midfield. The former Hibs midfielder has made a strong impact already in the Championship, earning rave reviews from the Villa manager, Steve Bruce.
It must have been a very tough decision for McGinn to reject the advances of Celtic, but he feels that the move was the right decision for him.
He would be an asset for Villa, and is already becoming a favourite among the fans. It remains to be seen whether Celtic have missed out or dodged a bullet.