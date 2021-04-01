John McGinn heaps praise on Kieran Tierney after brilliant Scotland display

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn heaped praise on Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney following his impressive display for Scotland against Faroe Islands last night.

Tierney played on the left side of a back three for Scotland in yesterday’s World Cup qualifier, but he made regular overlapping runs on the left flank.





He provided two delightful crosses for McGinn, who scored in either half while delivering a long pass for Che Adams, who bagged his maiden goal for his country.

Steve Clarke’s side eventually went on to win by a 4-0 scoreline, and McGinn was full of praise for compatriot Tierney who produced a brilliant individual performance.

He told The Record: “We’ve watched Kieran do it all season with Arsenal.”

“People are sitting up and taking notice of him, but we’ve known all along the quality he brings.

“He’s put it on a plate for me with the first one and right on the napper with the second.”

Sportslens view

Tierney has been in good form with the Gunners and has been their most creative full-back over the course of the campaign.

The left-back has only two goals and four assists to his name, but his regular overlapping runs and crosses into the box have been a cause of concern for the opposition.

Earlier this year, he was out of contention for a few weeks with a knee injury, but he has managed to come back in fine shape without any setbacks.

He played 259 minutes of Scotland’s three World Cup qualifiers last month, which clearly shows that he has overcome his previous fitness issues.

The Gunners will be hoping that he can continue his fine run of form as they push to qualify for European football at the end of the season.

Champions League remains the priority for the club, but they may need to win the Europa League to enter the elite competition next term.

They are currently nine points adrift of the top four in the Premier League and face a testing challenge against Liverpool at home this weekend.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

