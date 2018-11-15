John McGinn drops out of Scotland squad due to a calf injury

Aston Villa secured their first back-to-back league victories under manager Dean Smith heading into the international break, and fans will surely be hoping they continue from where they stopped when Birmingham come visiting next Sunday.
Managers, players and supporters all fear injury updates that always accompany the international break, and the latest one from the Scottish national team should get fans nervous as it could potentially rock Villa Park.
As reported by the BBC, John McGinn has pulled out of the Scotland squad due to a calf injury.
The 24-year-old sustained a knock during training ahead of Saturday’s Nation League clash with Albania.
McGinn has been in fine form for Villa this term, scoring twice and assisting four other league goals.
The Scotland international put in a man-of-the-match performance during the 3-0 victory over Derby County last time out, and manager Dean Smith’s side can’t afford to be without such a key player right now.
Aston Villa are placed 11th in the Championship table after winning three of their last five matches.
They only managed three victories in their first 12 games of the campaign, but things have started to take shape under Smith.
McGinn’s injury comes as a huge blow, and the club and fans will only hope it’s not one for the long-term.