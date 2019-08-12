John McGinn comments on Aston Villa future

Since joining Aston Villa from Hibernian for a paltry fee of £2.75 million, John McGinn has not only emerged as a key player for the club but he is gradually securing his place among the ‘cult-hero’ figures at the club.
He is a loveable character and his attitude towards the game makes him a fan favourite. The energetic Scotland midfielder was so impressive last season in the Championship that Sir Alex Ferguson even recommended Manchester United to sign the 24-year-old.
There have been reports of interest from the Red Devils this summer for McGinn, but it seems, he has set his heart at Villa, and at Villa only.
McGinn made his Premier League debut last weekend in Villa’s 3-1 defeat against Tottenham, where he scored the only goal for Dean Smith’s side.
However, he couldn’t hide his pride after representing Villa at the top tier of English football. And he has insisted that his loyalty for Villa will remain intact forever, which surely will leave the fans excited and over the moon.
“I was just keen to prove I could play at this level,” said McGinn to Birmingham Live. “You can judge me at the end of the season and see how I am then, but there’s immense pride to have played my first Premier League game.
“It has been a long journey for me to get here but I am finally here now and I don’t want to leave. I want to stay here, and I want to stay here with Villa. The games coming up are so important and we will be working ever so hard to get results.”
McGinn certainly feels at home at Villa and wants to achieve success with the club. But we’ve seen many times in the past how players switch allegiance once big European clubs come calling.
The Scotland midfielder’s loyalty will come under an acid test next summer if he continues to dazzle throughout the campaign. For the moment, Villa fans can relax, and feel jocund with the level of commitment shown by the midfielder.