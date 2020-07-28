John McGinn calls for quality signings at Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has urged the club to bring in quality new players and prepare for the next season.

Dean Smith’s men managed to beat the drop on the final day of the season but McGinn claims that it isn’t good enough for a club of Aston Villa’s size and stature.





It will be interesting to see if Villa can sort out their weaknesses this summer and perform better next season.

There is no doubt that they have the bones of a good team. With a few intelligent additions, they could really exceed expectations next year.

The likes of Heaton, Konsa, Mings, Grealish, McGinn, Luiz are all very good players who need more support from their teammates.

If Dean Smith can improve Villa’s attacking options and add another quality defender, it could take his side to a whole new level.

Speaking to The Telegraph, McGinn said: “I think everyone is aware we need quality added. We obviously spent a lot of money last summer and we may need to go and do it again.

“We can’t get complacent and think everything is alright now. It was a poor season overall, we know that – us as players and I am sure everyone upstairs is fully aware of that.

“There will be changes, I am sure of that. The ones who know what this club means, know what it means to play here, need to get that across as quickly as possible to whoever comes in. There is no way we should be celebrating finishing 17th with the size and stature of this place and the money we have spent.”

The fans will be delighted to hear these comments from McGinn. It shows that the players are not content with survival and they want to achieve more.

McGinn also spoke about Grealish’s future at the club. He claimed that you never know what could happen in football but it has been a privilege for him to play alongside the Villa star.