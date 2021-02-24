John Hartson urges Celtic to build their team around midfield trio

Neil Lennon resigned from his post as the Celtic manager earlier today and former striker John Hartson has claimed that the Hoops need a proper rebuild of their squad in the summer.

There is no doubt that Celtic have regressed a lot over the past year and they are in need of quality reinforcements.





However, it is unclear at this stage whether the club’s hierarchy will back the new manager in the transfer market.

Celtic will need fresh investment if they want to compete with Rangers for the Scottish Premiership title next season. The reigning champions are currently 18 points behind their cross-city rivals.

Hartson claims that Celtic needs to build their squad around the midfield trial of Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor and David Turnbull.

He said to talkSPORT: “They’ve got to get their recruitment right and they can build next season around players like Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull.

“They’ve still got some very good players at the club, but Celtic have to be wary and proactive – in terms of appointing the right manager. With Rangers comfortably winning the league this year, Celtic have to get it right.”

All three players have been outstanding for Celtic in what has been a difficult season for the Hoops.

Turnbull is arguably the best player at the club right now and Callum McGregor has been an outstanding servant for the club over the years.

Christie has been quite efficient in the final third as well. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has five goals and 13 assists to his name so far this season.

It will be interesting to see who comes in to replace Lennon as the club’s next manager.

Assistant manager John Kennedy is currently the interim boss and the likes of Eddie Howe, Rafael Benitez, Frank Lampard and Roberto Martinez have been mentioned as potential candidates to replace Lennon.