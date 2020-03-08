John Hartson shares Twitter post after Rangers win

Rangers picked up a 1-0 win over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership today.
A goal from Ryan Kent sealed the three points for Steven Gerrard’s side. The win leaves them second in the table, 13 points behind the leaders Celtic.
The Hoops are firm favourites to go all the way and Rangers will need a miracle to catch up from here.
Former Celtic star John Hartson shared his reaction to Rangers’ win after the game.
He tweeted:
Nitemare were only 13 points clear ! 🍀
— John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) March 8, 2020
It is evident that the Celtic faithful are not worried about Rangers pushing them in the title race anymore.
The Ibrox giants take on Celtic in their next game but the result is unlikely to change the outcome of the title race.
Gerrard will be very disappointed with how his side have collapsed in the recent weeks.
At one point, they were breathing down Celtic’s neck and some even expected them to finally turn the tables and go all the way this season.
Rangers have nothing to play for domestically and they will have to concentrate on the Europa League now. They will face Bayer Leverkusen in the next round and it will be interesting to see if they can step up for that one.