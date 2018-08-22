John Hartson says Scott McKenna could make a difference for Celtic

Former Celtic player and club hero John Hartson says that Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna could ‘make a difference’ for the Bhoys if he is signed in the summer.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is desperately looking to sign a centre-back in the summer, and has targeted the Scotland defender.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Celtic have had one approach for the defender turned down by the Dons today. The Scottish Premiership club are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £10 million for the player who has been capped by Scotland four times already.
The 21-year-old has established himself as an important player for Aberdeen and Hartson believes that Mckenna, being an imposing defender, could make a difference for the side.
“I actually like the look of Scott McKenna at Aberdeen and I think he is the kind of big, imposing centre-half that could come in and make a difference,” said Hartson to the Evening Times.
Signing a centre-back is a top priority for Rodgers. Dedryck Boyata’s contract situation, plus the attention he is getting from other European clubs, means he could be sold by the end of this month.
The likes of Erik Sviatchenko and Jack Hendry have struggled to make an impact, while Marvin Compper is already a forgotten man.
McKenna is a good young defender but Celtic should look for players with European experience at the price quoted for him.