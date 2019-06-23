John Hartson reacts to Arsenal’s offer for Kieran Tierney

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney this summer.
According to BBC, the Gunners submitted a £15m bid for the Scottish defender but Celtic have turned down the offer.
However, Arsenal are confident of striking an agreement for Tierney this summer.
Former Celtic and Arsenal player John Hartson has reacted to Arsenal’s reported bid on his Twitter account.
Hartson tweeted that it was an embarrassing offer for a player of Tierney’s calibre.
My old club Arsenal testing the waters with reported 15m bid for Kt. Celtic don’t want to sell besides that in this current market 15m is an embarrassment to the player and his ability.
The young left back is very highly rated in Scotland and he has all the tools to develop into a top class player in future.
It is not surprising that Celtic have turned down Arsenal’s opening bid. A player of Tierney’s calibre would have been double that if he had played for an English club.
It will be interesting to see if Arsenal manage to agree on a fee with Celtic in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that they will have to improve their offer significantly in order for a move to happen.
Celtic are under no pressure to sell and Tierney has four years left on his current contract. There is no way Arsenal can force the Scottish outfit to sell their key star for cheap.