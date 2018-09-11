John Hartson raves about Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

John Hartson has told The Evening Times that Odsonne Edouard should lead Celtic’s attack following Moussa Dembele’s departure.
Dembele’s last minute exit to Lyon has left the club lacking in firepower up front, but Hartson believes Celtic have players who can fill the void.
Brendan Rodgers has two main strikers now – Leigh Griffiths and the club-record signing Edouard – and he has a big decision to make.
Hartson says Edouard should be trusted to lead the line. He adds that the former Paris Saint-Germain player has the physicality and pace to shine at this level.
Furthermore, he makes a bold claim that Edouard will prove his worth this season.
He said: “For now I think the guy whom the club shelled out the big money for is the game that we will see starting the games.
“I like Edouard. I think he brings a physicality and his touch and pace are fabulous assets. He did so well in the build up to the goal against Rangers last Sunday and I think over the course of the season he’ll prove his worth to the team.”
With Dembele gone, it is up to the player now to take on the responsibility and go on a scoring run. Celtic have shown faith in him by paying big money, and it is up to him to justify the price tag.
He has all the talent to be a success at Parkhead. Griffiths will also get his chance, and Rodgers can rotate the two strikers to add competition to the side.