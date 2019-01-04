John Hartson makes a prediction about Alfredo Morelos’ future

Rangers agreed on a loan deal for Jermaine Defoe last night.
The 36-year-old will complete his move to the Scottish giants soon and former Celtic striker John Hartson believes that it could indicate the end for Alfredo Morelos.
Defoe to Rangers.. that mean Morelos is away..
— John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) January 3, 2019
The Colombian has been in red hot form this season and he was linked with a move away earlier in the season. However, Rangers managed to hold on.
It will be interesting to see if a new offer comes in for him during the January window.
Hartson certainly predicts that Morelos could be on his way and that will worry the Rangers fans.
Defoe should be coming in as a partner for Morelos and not his replacement. Rangers are unlikely to sanction the sale of a key player at this stage of the season and this could be mere speculation from the BT Sport pundit.
Rangers are in the title race right now and losing a player like Morelos would be catastrophic. Gerrard must hold on to his star forward at all costs.