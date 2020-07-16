John Hartson gives verdict on Celtic tonight

John Hartson has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Celtic’s draw with Lyon this evening.

The Hoops have played out a 1-1 draw with Nice in Lyon in a pre-season friendly match.





Kasper Dolberg put the French club in the lead on 38 minutes at the Groupama Stadium, and Patryk Klimala restored parity for the Glasgow giants on 73 minutes.

Former Celtic striker Hartson was following the match, and he has given his take on the performance of Neil Lennon’s players.

Great work out for the Celtic players.. lots of changes.. players at this stage searching for sharpness.. managers don’t get to eat up with pre season results. All about minutes in the tank. 👍🏻👍🏻 — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) July 16, 2020

Big season ahead

Celtic are aiming to make it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row next season, and the Glasgow giants will start the 2020-21 campaign as favourites.

The Hoops have the best and strongest team in Scotland, and Lennon will be confident of his players giving their all.

However, Rangers will come back strong, especially as under manger Steven Gerrard for the past two seasons, they have collapsed in the second half of the campaign.

If the Gers are able to add consistency to their game and are able to win matches against the lesser teams, then they will be able to push their bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic all the way in the title race next season.