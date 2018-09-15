John Hartson gives his verdict on Rangers

Former Celtic player John Hartson believes Rangers have no chance of winning the Scottish Premiership this season.
Hartson claims that Steven Gerrard’s men are a million miles away in terms of quality and they won’t even finish second in the table. He also added that there is too much hype surrounding the Gers right now.
He said: “No chance, I still think it’ll be 15 points. And I think Aberdeen will finish second. It was all hyped. They had a big point to prove in terms of ‘can they go up against Celtic toe-for-toe?’ They clearly showed that they can’t. The result should’ve been four or five, if it wasn’t for McGregor. Celtic hit the bar four times, hit the post. It was an annihilation; I have to say that. Neil Lennon said as well, there’s still a lot to do, a lot of hype around Gerrard coming. They had some good results in the Europa League, I’m not denying that, but I still think they’re a million miles behind Celtic.”
Steven Gerrard’s side are currently two points behind Celtic and despite the derby day defeat, they have had a reasonably good start to their season. Rangers have been very impressive in Europe as well.
Although there is no doubt that Celtic have more quality in their squad, it seems foolish to write Rangers off just yet.
Brendan Rodgers’ men haven’t been setting the league alight either and it could be a close contest between the two teams this season.
Celtic will be favourites to win the title but Rangers are likely to challenge them till the end.