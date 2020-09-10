John Barnes doesn’t think Gareth Bale suits Jose Mourinho

John Barnes does not think that Gareth Bale would fit in at Tottenham Hotspur under head coach Jose Mourinho, but he thinks that the Real Madrid winger would be a good signing for Manchester United, as quoted on Bonus Code Bets.

The former Liverpool star does not think that Manchester City will want to sign Bale despite him being best suited to play for Pep Guardiola’s side.





Interestingly, Bale has been linked with a move back to Spurs, with Marca recently reporting that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho would love to have the 31-year-old in his team.

However, according to the report in the Spanish publication, the North London club cannot afford Bale due to his wages and Madrid also demanding a transfer fee.

Barnes said on Bonus Code Bets: “Tottenham Hotspur is a club who he has played for before but is he the type of player that Jose Mourinho wants, I don’t think so.

“Manchester United is probably the best club for him, but it is whether they want him despite considering his age and the salary he comes with.”

Summer transfer to Manchester United?

Bale has fallen down the pecking order at Madrid and has also had injury problems, and it is hard to see the Welshman play an important role for Los Blancos next season.

The former Spurs star remains one of the most frightening players in the world, and the 31-year-old would make United a better team in attack.

However, it remains to be seen if United actually express an interest in bringing Bale back to England.