John Barnes comments on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

John Barnes has suggested that it would be a blow for Rangers if they lose Alfredo Morelos this summer, as quoted in The Daily Record.

The former Celtic manager has underlined the importance of Morelos in the current Rangers set-up.





Barnes believes that if Steven Gerrard’s side lose the Colombia international striker, then it will adversely affect the Gers’ chances of competing with bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race this season.

According to The Daily Record, Lille are interested in signing the 24-year-old Colombia international and are preparing a £17 million bid for the striker.

The Daily Record quotes Barnes as saying: “Morelos leaving Rangers would be a huge setback for them because he scores a lot of goals – he’s got some disciplinary problems as well – but he’s the one scoring the goals.

“Whether they can replace him, we don’t know. Rangers can’t do anything about that, with other clubs being financially stronger they can’t offer him enough money to stay, so if he decides to go then he’ll go.

“What they really want is players who are committed to the cause, you don’t want players who aren’t going to be happy at the club? Although they say they’ll do anything to keep him, if he’s not happy and he stays then that’s no good to anyone.”

Staying at Rangers

Morelos may have disciplinary issues, but the Colombian is one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership and is a key figure in the current Rangers team.

If Rangers sell the 24-year-old, then it will leave a huge hole in their squad, and they will have to find a suitable replacement.

Celtic have a very strong and potent attacking unit, and the Gers losing a proven goalscorer in Morelos is only going to make Neil Lennon’s side stronger.

Rangers will kick off the new Scottish Premiership campaign with an away game against Aberdeen on Saturday.