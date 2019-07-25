Joelinton reveals Newcastle United moved for him in January but Hoffenheim rejected bids

Brazilian striker Joelinton became Newcastle United’s club-record signing after arriving from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for £40 million earlier during the week.
The 22-year-old scored 11 times in 33 appearances last term, but could have linked up with manager Rafa Benitez at Saint James’ Park in January as the Spaniard was keen on him.
However, the former Magpies’ boss believed he was overpriced and was only worth £20 million, but Hoffenheim weren’t ready to shift the goalpost.
Joelinton has now confirmed that Newcastle indeed tabled a bid six months ago, but it was knocked back.
“Nothing had been agreed,” the Brazilian told Chronicle about the constant links in the media before his move was sealed.
“There was also bid in January but the club rejected it.”
The youngster is expected to replace the goals of Salomon Rondon who was on loan at SJP from West Bromwich Albion last term.
The Venezuelan scored 11 Premier League goals in 32 games for Newcastle, and Benitez wanted owner Mike Ashley to sign him permanently.
However, the Magpies’ chief wasn’t keen to spend much on a 29-year-old with no resale value, and the striker and manager have since been reunited at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.
Ashley is convinced Joelinton has a high sell-on value, and the Brazilian will hope to prove himself and hit the ground running when the season kicks off.