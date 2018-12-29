Joe Worrall posts message on Twitter after Rangers win vs Celtic

Glasgow Rangers earned their first win against Celtic after 16 attempts on Saturday in the Old Firm derby clash at Ibrox.
The Gers earned a 1-0 victory against the Bhoys in the Scottish Premiership, and moved level on points with Celtic at the top of the table.
The Hoops are still on top of the table on goal difference, and still have a game in hand over Rangers.
Rangers defender Joe Worrall took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after his side’s victory. He says it was the “greatest sight” he has ever seen at Ibrox, hinting the support he received from the Rangers fans.
Its the greatest sight that I have ever seeeeeeen 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧💙 pic.twitter.com/2y3LhiMe0x
— Joe Worrall (@JoeWorrall5) December 29, 2018
Worrall, who joined on loan from Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window, played the full 90 minutes against Celtic, partnering Connor Goldson.
Ryan Jack scored the only goal of the match as Rangers earned their first victory since 2012.
The home side dominated the first half, and the game as a whole, and Celtic should thank Craig Gordon for pulling off a string of excellent saves to keep the scoreline respectable.