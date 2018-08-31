Joe Worrall posts message on Twitter after completing Rangers move

Glasgow Rangers completed the signing of Joe Worrall on loan from Nottingham Forest on Friday, the Ibrox club confirmed on the club’s official website.
The 21-year-old defender has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after joining Steven Gerrard’s side. He said he is ‘incredibly happy’ to have joined the Gers.
Incredibly happy to be at @RangersFC for the season. Cannot wait to pull on the famous shirt and be part of something special this year. 🇬🇧 #RangersFC pic.twitter.com/b7wOzMwz6h
— Joe Worrall (@JoeWorrall5) August 31, 2018
Worrall has also wished good luck to his parent club Nottingham Forest, adding he wants the Championship side to return ‘to the promised land’.
I’d also like to wish everyone involved @NFFC the best of luck for the season, get the club I love back to the promised land where we belong. #NFFC ❤️🌲 pic.twitter.com/3kWZFEWi1I
— Joe Worrall (@JoeWorrall5) August 31, 2018
The 21-year-old has made more than 50 appearances for Forest, and has also been capped by England’s Under-21 side.
He is a highly talented young defender but has dropped down the pecking order under Aitor Karanka this season following the arrivals of Michael Dawson, Michael Hefele and Jack Robinson this summer.
A host of Championship clubs including Aston Villa and West Brom had shown interest in him, but Rangers moved ahead after Gerrard personally assured Karanka that the player will be given regular game time.
He will bolster the Rangers defence and will add quality and depth to the side. Worrall will be hoping to make a strong impact for the Scottish Premiership club, and return to Forest as a much better player.