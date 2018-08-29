Joe Worrall poised for Rangers medical

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard personally assured Aitor Karanka that Joe Worrall will be given regular game time at the Ibrox club.
The 21-year-old was reportedly chased by a host of Championship clubs, but Rangers showed strong willingness to sign him on loan from Nottingham Forest.
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Worrall is ‘poised’ to undergo his medical at the Ibrox club, while the Gers are confident of sealing his loan move before Friday’s deadline.
The England Under-21 defender is a fantastic young talent but he has dropped down the pecking order at the club following the arrivals of Michael Dawson, Michael Hefele and Jack Robinson this summer.
Worrall hasn’t played a single minute in the Championship but Rangers can provide him sufficient game time to boost his confidence again.
This has been a massive transfer window for Rangers, with Steven Gerrard signing as many as 12 players already. The Gers are also close to signing Osijek winger Eros Grezda.