Joe Worrall comments on Rangers future

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard signed Joe Worrall in the summer from Nottingham Forest on loan. The young defender has hinted that he will not be at Ibrox next season.
Worrall has said that he appreciates Gerrard’s comments about him. The Gers recently admitted that the Glasgow club could be interested in signing Worrall permanently.
However, Worrall probably is not willing to stay at Rangers beyond the end of his loan spell. He insisted that his move is only on a temporary basis, and that the future lies with Forest.
“It’s obviously nice that the manager says things like that, but I’m on loan from Forest,” he said to Herald Scotland.
“Forest is my team, they employ me and pay my wages. It’s a loan for me. I’m really enjoying it here, and I thank the gaffer for playing me in the games. I’m here until the end of the season, so hopefully you’ll see a lot more from me and what I can do.”
While the 21-year-old has been brilliant at times, especially in European games, he has struggled in the league. The young defender has often come under criticism, and his recent performance against St Mirren was poor.
Worrall is a highly talented defender but at the same time he’s inexperienced. It remains to be seen what future does he hold at the City Ground, but it seems he is not keen to stay at Ibrox beyond the end of the season.