Joe Worrall comments on Rangers fans

Glasgow Rangers defender Joe Worrall joined the Ibrox club in the summer transfer window on loan from Nottingham Forest.
The 21-year-old defender has found difficulty while playing in the domestic competitions for Rangers, but he has done extremely well in European games.
Ahead of the Gers’ Europa League clash against Spartak Moscow, Worrall has showered praise on the fans, saying they are one of the best supporters in the world.
Worrall has revealed that he didn’t believe former Forest team-mates Barrie McKay and Jason Cummings when they spoke about how dedicated the Rangers fans are.
The young defender says that he has been blown away by the atmosphere at games at Ibrox, especially during the European nights.
“By far the atmosphere in the European games is the best I have played in,” said Worrall to Rangers podcast.
“The games in the league are always good for atmosphere, but the Rapid Vienna game was unbelievable.
“You couldn’t hear someone five yards away from you or the referee’s whistle. It is something I will never forget and all that helps us as players knowing we have the fans behind us.
“For me, especially the whole Europa League it is such an incentive to come here and play for Rangers. You don’t realise the sheer size of the club.
“I spoke to Barrie and Jason, who I knew at Forest, and they said it was incredible. They said you go away to away games and there is three stands filled with Rangers fans and I didn’t believe them, but I have seen it with my own two eyes.
“It is something that is iconic and Rangers are well known for. It is hard to put into words how dedicated the fans are to the cause. We go to big teams in Europe and we have 5,000 fans there – it gives us a big lift. We have some of the best fans in the world.”
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has expressed his desire to sign Worrall permanently at the end of the season, but the player doesn’t want to see himself at the club beyond his loan spell.
The Gers are top of their group in the Europa League and their chances of progressing through to the next round will be enhanced if they get a positive result in Russia.