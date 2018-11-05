Joe Worrall comments on his future, Rangers fans react

Rangers defender Joe Worrall has indicated that he might not be at the club for the long haul.
The defender is on loan from Nottingham Forest and he will return to the Championship club upon the expiry of the loan deal.
Although it is hardly surprising, it seems that the timing of his comments has annoyed the Rangers fans.
Worrall was quite poor against St Mirren last time out and his time at Rangers hasn’t been too impressive overall.
Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their reactions on Worrall’s latest comments. Some of them urged Gerrard to bring Katic back into the lineup in place of Worrall. Others want him dropped because his heart is not at Rangers.
It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season. Worrall certainly has the ability to make his mark in the Scottish League but he needs to keep his head down and work hard.
How katic isn’t starting when big Joe is coming out with statements like this I’ll never know 😂 pic.twitter.com/QoyTLlsdTe
— CJ (@Cjnovo992) November 4, 2018
I’d have no issue ending his loan in January pic.twitter.com/sAFYRvMmty
— Coulibaly Cartel (@CouIibalyCartel) November 4, 2018
If that’s the kind of statement Joe Worrall comes out with, then the sooner Niko Katic comes back into the starting XI the better.
— Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) November 4, 2018
Looks like Joe Worrall have made a gigantic mistake saying “it’s just a loan to me”, Katic should be Goldson partner in defence anyway.
— 4-4-2 (EBT)Loyal (@thechosenfew12) November 4, 2018
If he wants to go back now that would be great.
— 🍊🇬🇧 (@LoyalistLaudrup) November 4, 2018