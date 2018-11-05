Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Joe Worrall comments on his future, Rangers fans react

5 November, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers defender Joe Worrall has indicated that he might not be at the club for the long haul.

The defender is on loan from Nottingham Forest and he will return to the Championship club upon the expiry of the loan deal.

Although it is hardly surprising, it seems that the timing of his comments has annoyed the Rangers fans.

Worrall was quite poor against St Mirren last time out and his time at Rangers hasn’t been too impressive overall.

Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their reactions on Worrall’s latest comments. Some of them urged Gerrard to bring Katic back into the lineup in place of Worrall. Others want him dropped because his heart is not at Rangers.

It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season. Worrall certainly has the ability to make his mark in the Scottish League but he needs to keep his head down and work hard.

 

