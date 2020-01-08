Joe Lolley hails Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United crashed out of the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal earlier this week.
A second half goal from Reiss Nelson sealed a narrow win for the Gunners.
However, the Championship outfit managed to impress with their performance. Leeds dominated the game and they could have won on another day.
Leeds were fearless throughout the game and they played with an adventurous approach.
Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley was thoroughly impressed with Leeds’ style of play and he took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Marcelo Bielsa as a manager.
The Championship star, who has 11 goals to his name this season, labelled Bielsa as an incredible manager.
His tweet read: “From a football nerd point of view, Bielsa is just an incredible coach.”
The Argentine will be pretty impressed with how his side performed despite the defeat.
Leeds can now concentrate on the Championship. They will be desperate to secure promotion to the Premier League.
Bielsa came close to guiding the Whites back to the Premier League last year and he will be looking to go all the way this time.
Leeds are well placed to win the Championship this season and they will have to guard against complacency during the second half of the season.