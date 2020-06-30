Matt Murray claims Joe Hart could be a good signing for Celtic

Former Wolves keeper and pundit Matt Murray has urged Joe Hart to join Celtic this summer.

The 33-year-old is out of contract and he has been linked with the Hoops. A free transfer to Celtic could be ideal for both parties.





Celtic need to bring in a quality keeper for the next season and they have been linked with Southampton’s Fraser Forster as well. However, the finances of the deal could complicate any move.

Hart would be a relatively cheaper option. The 75-cap England international has proven himself at the highest level and he has plenty of winning experience as well.

He has performed at the highest level with England and Manchester City.

It will be interesting to see if he gets a move to Celtic. A spell in the Scottish Premiership could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

Hart needs a manager who will trust him and allow him to play regularly. If he can regain his confidence, it could be a sensational signing for Celtic.

He could be their number one keeper for the next few years.

Speaking to talksport (h/t HITC), Murray has said that Hart would be a great fit for Neil Lennon’s side.

He said: “It doesn’t surprise me that a club of Celtic’s size are in for Joe with the CV he’s got. Joe wants to go somewhere and be part of a project. Celtic is a huge, huge club, one of the biggest in the world.

“Some might say things about the level of the SPFL but he could still win things – ‘ten in a row’ and those Champions League nights.

“I don’t think they will be able to keep Forster so I think Hart would be a great fit all round. I think there’s been a bit of disrespect for Joe, with the things he’s won. A top-class keeper and a top-class person.”