Joe Hart undergoing Tottenham Hotspur medical now, claims journalist

BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone has claimed on Twitter that Joe Hart is undergoing a medical at Tottenham Hotspur.

A report in The Times this morning reported of interest in former Manchester City and Burnley goalkeeper Hart from Tottenham.





Spurs have been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper following the departure of Michel Vorm at the end of this past season.

Hart left Burnley earlier this summer, and, according to The Times, the 33-year-old – described by City manager Pep Guardiola as “incredible” in October 2018, according to ESPN – will sign a two-year contract with the option of a third and will earn £35,000 per week as salary.

BBC Sport journalist Stone has now claimed on Twitter that the goalkeeper is undergoing a medical now.

Joe Hart having medical @SpursOfficial. Will join Lloris and Gazzaniga. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 17, 2020

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Hart may have mistakes in recent times when he has played, and the goalkeeper did struggle for playing time at Burnley, but he would be a very good option to have in the squad.

Hugo Lloris will stay as the first-choice goalkeeper at Spurs, and Hart will push him, given the England international’s wealth of experience and quality.