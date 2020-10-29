Joe Hart says Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harry Kane doesn’t have any fault

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Joe Hart has raved about his teammate Harry Kane on BBC Sport.

Hart joined Tottenham on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 after leaving Premier League rivals Burnley at the end of last season.





The former Manchester City goalkeeper has been impressed with Kane, and believes that his English compatriot does not have any fault.

Hart told BBC Sport about Kane: “I struggle to find a fault with Harry. He is absolutely brilliant. Every single pass, every single shot, every single decision.

“He is such a team player. His leadership is doing it, which is often more important than being vocal. We have seen how selfless he is. He is a special player and I love being in the same team as him.”

Harry Kane is on fire

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and has been superb for Tottenham over the years.

The 27-year-old has been brilliant for Tottenham so far this season and is banging in the goals for fun.

What is remarkable about the England international striker this season is that he is creating chances and providing assists as well.

According to WhoScored, Kane has scored five goals and provided eight assists in six Premier League matches for Jose Mourinho’s side so far this season.

Tottenham Hotspur’s success depends on Harry Kane

Kane has been a key figure for Tottenham over the years, and the England international striker will be massive for the team this season as well in their quest to achieve success.

Spurs are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this campaign and are also looking to make an impact in the Europa League.

For Mourinho’s side to achieve their objectives, Kane will have to be on top of his game throughout.

Back in action

Tottenham will return to action on Thursday evening when they take on Royal Antwerp away from home in Belgium in Europa League Group J.

Spurs won their opening group game 3-0 against LASK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week.