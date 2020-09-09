Joe Gomez reacts as Trent Alexander-Arnold crowned PFA Young Player of the Year

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably one of the best full-backs in world football at the moment.

The local lad from Liverpool has collected the PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2019/20 after another sparking season for the Reds.





Liverpool posted a brilliant message on Twitter highlighting what the 21-year-old achieved last season.

Joe Gomez, the Reds centre-back and Trent’s national teammate, hailed the young right-back, saying ‘what a player’.

What a player 🔴❤️ https://t.co/KlVpiZCqJ1 — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) September 8, 2020

The England international featured in every league game as Liverpool won the Premier League title for the 19th time in their history.

Trent also notched up a record-breaking 13 assists for a defender and scored four goals of his own in the process.

The youngster added the Premier League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup winner’s medals to his European Cup success.

Trent has become the first defender to win the award since Kyle Walker in 2011/12 and becomes the fifth different Liverpool player to collect the award after Steven Gerrard (2000/01), Michael Owen (1997/98), Robbie Fowler (1994/95 and 1995/96) and Ian Rush (1982/83).

He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year along with Liverpool teammates Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane.