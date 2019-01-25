Joe Cole raves about Tottenham’s Harry Winks

Former England international Joe Cole has heaped praise on the Tottenham playmaker Harry Winks.
The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season and Cole revealed that the midfielder is quite highly regarded by the coaches in the England setup.
He also added that Winks is a lot like the former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick.
The former Chelsea man described the Tottenham player as a ‘player’s player’. He implied that Winks’ skillset is quite underrated and he gets the job done without being too flashy.
He said to Sky Sports (via HITC): “He is very well thought of in the England set up. I speak to a lot of the coaches who work with him. He’s one of those players who is like a Carrick, a players’ player. You appreciate him and the fans might think what he’s doing is simple, but he always receives it away from the player and his passes are crisp. I think he’s going to go on and have a great career.”
The Tottenham midfielder will be delighted to hear these comments from ex-pros and he will be looking to continue his development with the London club.
Pochettino has done very well to nurture young players like him so far.
Winks could be a star for his club and country if he manages to fulfill his potential.
The Tottenham man had an impressive outing against Chelsea last night despite his side’s defeat in the semifinals of the League Cup.