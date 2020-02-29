Joe Cole lavishes praise on Aston Villa ace Grealish

Jack Grealish is having a memorable season with Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Although Villa are battling to stay up, Grealish has been quite good individually. He has been their best player all season and he will be the key to their survival.
Popular pundit Joe Cole has now lavished huge praise on the attacking midfielder.
Speaking to BT Sport, the former England international revealed that Grealish is the most talented kid he has seen since Gascoigne.
Jack Grealish for England?
• “For me, this kid is the most talented player we’ve seen since Gazza.” 😮🤩
• “He will have to make that step to come to a top, top club.” 📈
It’s safe to say Joe Cole is a BIG fan of the Villa captain… #EarlyKickOff pic.twitter.com/gmhq5LPtwI
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 29, 2020
Gazza is widely regarded as one of England’s finest players and therefore this is huge praise for Grealish.
The Aston Villa midfielder will be buzzing to hear these comments about him and he will be looking to build on his impressive season so far.
He will also be looking to force his way into Southgate’s Euro 2020 plans. Based on his showing this season, it would be surprising if he is not a part of the England squad for the Euros.
Grealish has shown that he has the ability to play at the highest level and the top teams might just come in for him at the end of this season.
The 24-year-old midfielder has nine goals and six assists his name this season.