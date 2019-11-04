Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Joe Aribo reacts to Rangers win vs Hearts on Twitter

Joe Aribo reacts to Rangers win vs Hearts on Twitter

4 November, 2019 Rangers, Scottish Premier League

Glasgow Rangers booked a place in the Scottish League Cup final after the Ibrox club won 3-0 against managerless Hearts on Sunday.

The Gers will face holders Celtic in their first final since 2016. Steven Gerrard’s side will now have a chance to claim a first major prize since 2011.

After the game, Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:

Aribo, who joined in the summer transfer window, came on as a substitute in the 66th minute in place of Ryan Kent.

Many Rangers fans responded to his tweet to let the 23-yeat-old midfielder know that he did well. One fan even said that he was an ‘absolute joy to watch’.

Filip Helander scored the opening goal for Rangers, and Alfredo Morelos added two more in the second half to seal the victory.

Rangers enjoyed 69% of possession and registered 23 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.

Noel Whelan raves about Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com