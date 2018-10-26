Joao Mario would be a good signing for Wolves

Wolves must look to sign Joao Mario from Inter Milan in January.
The Portuguese international is out of favour at the Serie A club and he needs to leave in order to play regularly.
As per the reports from earlier this week, the player’s agent wants him to move to England. Apparently, the likes of Wolves and Leicester are monitoring him.
Mario could prove to be a superb addition for Wolves. The newly promoted side have a solid midfield duo in Neves and Moutinho but neither are overly creative and attacking in their style of play.
Nuno could use a proper number ten in his midfield and Mario could be ideal.
If the Portuguese international manages to regain his form and confidence, he could be a star for Wolverhampton.
A technically gifted playmaker like him would improve Wolves going forward and take them to the next level.
Considering his situation at Inter Milan, he is unlikely to cost a lot and therefore it should be a no-brainer for Nuno and Wolves.
Mario has played in the Premier League with West Ham before and he is familiar with the competition. He should be able to settle in quickly and he will have a point to prove.