Joan Laporta talks up Barcelona move for Erling Braut Haaland

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has talked up the prospect of Erling Braut Haaland joining the Blaugrana during this summer’s transfer window.

The presidential elections were initially scheduled for January before it was pushed back to March 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.





Laporta is one of the three candidates in line for the post alongside Victor Font and Toni Freixa and he is seen as the favourite to win the election

The primary focus for the next president will be to reinforce the squad after what has been a disappointing 2020/21 campaign for the club judging by their high standards.

Haaland has been mentioned as one of the potential targets for the Blaugrana and Laporta has suggested that the club can afford to sign the Borussia Dortmund ace.

“If we have to improve the football team, I have the cards and I’m ready to play them,” he said when asked about the links with the player.

“It’s because of the experience and the knowledge I have of the people who could intervene in all these situations.

“I want to send a message of calm to the Barcelona fans – we will be economically sustainable again.”

Sportslens view:

Haaland, 20, is one of the best performing strikers in European football and he has bagged 25 goals and seven assists from just 24 games for Dortmund this term.

His current contract has a release clause worth £68m but that does not become active until the end of the 2021/22 season.

However, there are suggestions that he could be on the move this summer, suppose Dortmund fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Bundesliga outfit are still likely to demand a higher fee than the buy-out clause and the Blaugrana won’t have an easy path to signing him.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in the striker and the latter are a tempting prospect for Haaland based on their stellar displays this term.

His father also played for the Cityzens and Haaland may be tempted to test himself in the Premier League, should the opportunity arise in the near future.

Blaugrana captain and talisman Lionel Messi appears likely to leave when his contract expires at the end of June.

It remains to be seen whether Haaland will be the marquee signing to replace the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and change the club’s fortunes around.

La Liga Week 24 Fixtures: TV Info, Live Stream & Table 2020/21

Stats from Transfermarkt.com