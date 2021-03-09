Joan Laporta could bring Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin to Barcelona

Barcelona’s newly-elected president Joan Laporta could bring Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin to the Camp Nou when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The right-back left the La Masia academy to join the Gunners youth ranks nearly a decade ago and has gone on to make 232 appearances for the first-team in all competitions.





His current deal with the Gunners expires in June 2023, but it has been reported that he has an agreement with manager Mikel Arteta to leave the club this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have been credited with an interest, and the latter could be favourites to sign him with Laporta taking charge as the president.

In a recent report, it was claimed that Laporta had already made contact with the 25-year-old’s representatives. Bellerin would relish the prospect of returning home.

The only hindrance could be the price tag for the Spaniard. Les Parisiens were eager to sign him last summer, but they were put off by the £35 million valuation.

As per Transfermarkt, Bellerin is now valued at just over £25m, and the Gunners may have to reconsider their asking price to sanction his sale.

The Blaugrana are likely to make multiple signings this summer, and Manchester City’s Eric Garcia appears on his way to the club on a free transfer.

