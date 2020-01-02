Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink slams Leeds ace Kiko Casilla

Leeds United were held to a draw against West Brom in the Championship last time out.
Sky Sports pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has hit out at the Leeds United keeper Kiko Casilla for his role in WBA’s goal.
The Spaniard made a mistake during a corner and WBA took advantage of that to get on the scoresheet.
Hasselbaink claimed that Casilla made similar errors last season as well and it ended up costing Leeds United. He has warned that the former Real Madrid keeper could end up costing Leeds once again.
Speaking to Sky Sports Live (via HITC) after the game, the pundit said: “He does, for my feeling, make the back four nervous, especially wide free-kicks and corners. He has been playing really well of late. Not in the Birmingham game, but in the rest of the games. He needs to pick when he comes and doesn’t. Sometimes, he gambles a little too much and that’s a problem. Yes, he does [should have learnt by now]. It [cost] Leeds last season. If it continues this way, it will cost them [again]. It is a problem. And in the Championship you do get a lot of these things.”
It will be interesting to see how Casilla reacts in the next game. He will have to improve if Leeds are to win the Championship this season.
Marcelo Bielsa will be disappointed with the Spaniard’s display against WBA.
When he joined the Whites, Casilla was expected to transform the side with his quality. Instead, his poor decision making has made the back four nervy at times. He will have to perform with more consistency going forward.
There is no doubt that he has the quality and the experience to bounce back strongly. The fans will be hoping for a much improved display next time out.