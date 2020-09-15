Jim White: West Ham United owners will not sell the club

West Ham United have been linked with a £350 million takeover by an unnamed US consortium, but the owners have knocked back the bid.

Hammers co-owners and chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan aren’t keen on selling the club right now, and they are only open to parting with a minority stake as they want investments having seen the coronavirus pandemic affect finances.





One of them got in touch with talkSPORTS’ Jim White to send a message to the fans, saying they won’t be walking out at the moment.

A club source also got in touch with the ace broadcaster, insisting that they don’t take the takeover rumours seriously and that they are committed to making the club better.

“Just as we came on air, I got a call from one of the owners, and obviously, they do not like the fact that, in their eyes, they’re being hung out to dry, they are being persecuted. It seems by a minority of West Ham fans, there was a protest before the game against Newcastle. Game number 1,” White said on talkSPORT.

“I said: ‘Are you going to walk away?’ The answer was: ‘Not at the moment.’ Everybody has got their breaking point but not at the moment.”

That’s definitely the last thing West Ham fans want to hear right now, and they will be hoping that the takeover goes through as soon as possible.

While the owners insist they don’t want to sell, a huge offer could force their hands, and it has to be more than £350 million.

The club is currently valued around £800 million, and if buyers will be able to part with that anytime soon remains to be seen.